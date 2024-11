Daiichi Sankyo, Astrazeneca submit new BLA for Trop2 lung cancer ADC

Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd. and Astrazeneca plc have submitted a new BLA to the U.S. FDA for accelerated approval for datopotamab deruxtecan for treating locally advanced or metastatic epidermal growth factor receptor-mutated non-small-cell lung cancer patients who have received prior systemic therapies.