No RARA, Syros trouble: MDS phase III sinks tamibarotene

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s phase III failure with oral retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist tamibarotene in myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) meant not only severe stock damage but also defaulting on the loan facility with Oxford Finance LLC, which means an obligation may be accelerated for the company of about $43.6 million, including principal, interest, and other amounts, according to an SEC filing.