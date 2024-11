Another TCR T-cell win as Adaptimmune focuses on rare sarcomas

On the heels of U.S. FDA approval of its first T-cell therapy, Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc reported positive results from a pivotal study for its second candidate, letetresgene autoleucel, expected to support a rolling BLA submission in 2025 that could bolster the firm’s offerings as it narrows its focus on the rare sarcoma space.