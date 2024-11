Substance use & poisoning

NIDA grant supports Sparian’s SBS-226 for opiate use disorder and withdrawal

Sparian Biosciences Inc. has been awarded a $19.5 million, 5-year grant to fund development of SBS-226 from IND submission through phase I development. SBS-226 is a first-in-class dual μ-opioid receptor partial agonist and δ-opioid receptor full antagonist in development for opiate use disorder and opiate withdrawal syndrome.