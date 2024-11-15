BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Friday, November 15, 2024
Cancer
NTS-071, small-molecule p53 Y220C reactivator with excellent antitumor efficacy in vivo
Nov. 15, 2024
No Comments
NTS-071 is a novel orally bioavailable p53 Y220C reactivator recently discovered and characterized by Nutshell Therapeutics Inc.
BioWorld Science
Conferences
New compound
AACR-NCI-EORTC Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics
Cancer