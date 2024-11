Neurology/psychiatric

DDX17 involved in neurodevelopmental delay, research finds

DEAD-box helicase 17 (DDX17) is an RNA helicase involved in the early phases of neuronal differentiation. Researchers have identified a total of 13 patients presenting with neurodevelopmental phenotypes and who harbored de novo monoallelic variants in the DDX17 gene. The phenotype was characterized by intellectual disability, delayed speech and language, as well as motor delay.