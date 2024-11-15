BioWorld - Friday, November 15, 2024
Gastrointestinal

Evotec International divulges new LPAM-1 antagonists

Nov. 15, 2024
Evotec International GmbH has synthesized integrin α4β7 (LPAM-1) antagonists reported to be useful for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease.
