BioWorld - Friday, November 15, 2024
Breaking News: Healing a health divide (that’s long overdue)See today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Neurology/psychiatric

New α2B-adrenoceptor agonists disclosed in Alceptor patent

Nov. 15, 2024
No Comments
Alceptor Therapeutics Inc. has divulged α2B-adrenoceptor agonists reported to be useful for the treatment of pain and hypertension.
BioWorld Science Neurology/psychiatric Patents