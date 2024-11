Conference: PCR London Valves

Meril launches new valve amid patent infringement fight in Europe

Meril Life Sciences Pvt Ltd. recently launched its next generation transcatheter heart valve (THV), the Myval Octapro THV, which it says allows for better operator control for precise positioning and improved predictability in implantation. The new valve comes however, as the company battles with Edwards Lifesciences Corp. in a European court over patent infringement of its technology.