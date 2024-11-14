BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld - Thursday, November 14, 2024
See today's BioWorld
Biontech acquiring PM-8002 through $950M Biotheus buyout
Biontech acquiring PM-8002 through $950M Biotheus buyout
Nov. 14, 2024
By
Nuala Moran
Biontech SE is extending its relationship with Biotheus Inc. from a licensing deal to a full-scale acquisition, agreeing to pay $800 million cash and up to $150 million in milestone payments for the Chinese oncology specialist.
