Merck licenses Lanova’s PD-1/VEGF bispecific in $2.7B+ deal

Merck & Co. Inc. has in-licensed Lanova Medicines Ltd.’s PD-1/VEGF bispecific antibody LM-299 in a deal worth up to $2.7 billion in a move to bolster its Keytruda (pembrolizumab) fortress. Under terms of the deal, Merck (known as MSD outside the U.S.) gains an exclusive global license to develop, manufacture and commercialize LM-299 in exchange for an up-front payment of $588 million. Shanghai-based Lanova is eligible to receive up to $2.7 billion in milestone payments associated with the technology transfer, development, regulatory approval and commercialization of LM-299 across multiple indications.