Neurogene slides on Rett syndrome gene therapy safety concern

Nov. 18, 2024
By Karen Carey
Neurogene Inc.’s stock sank 43% on news that its phase I/II gene therapy, NGN-401, resulted in a serious adverse event in a pediatric Rett syndrome patient receiving the highest dose.
