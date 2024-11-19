BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Tuesday, November 19, 2024
Neurogene slides on Rett syndrome gene therapy safety concern
Neurogene slides on Rett syndrome gene therapy safety concern
Nov. 18, 2024
By
Karen Carey
No Comments
Neurogene Inc.’s stock sank 43% on news that its phase I/II gene therapy, NGN-401, resulted in a serious adverse event in a pediatric Rett syndrome patient receiving the highest dose.
