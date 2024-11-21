BioWorld - Thursday, November 21, 2024
Neurology/psychiatric

Ractigen Therapeutics’ RAG-21 designated orphan drug for ALS

Nov. 20, 2024
Ractigen Therapeutics Co. Ltd.’s RAG-21, a novel siRNA therapy targeting the FUS gene, has been awarded orphan drug designation by the FDA for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).
