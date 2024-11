Infection

Epigenic Therapeutics’ epigenetic inactivator cleared to enter clinic for chronic hepatitis B

Epigenic Therapeutics Inc. has received clinical trial application (CTA) approval from the New Zealand Medicines and Medical Devices Safety Authority (Medsafe) and the Health and Disability Ethics Committees (HDEC) to initiate a clinical trial for EPI-003, an investigational, liver-targeting antiviral therapy for chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection.