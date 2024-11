Immuno-oncology

LBL-042, a bispecific antibody targeting PD-1 and LILRB1/2 that can overcome resistance to PD-1 monotherapy

A team from Nanjing Leads Biolabs Co. Ltd. presented the discovery and preclinical characterization of LBL-042, a novel bispecific antibody designed to simultaneously target PD-1 and LILRB1/2, with the aim of improving immune evasion of tumor microenvironment and potentially overcoming resistance to immuno-oncology therapy.