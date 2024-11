Immune

Hansoh Pharma patent develops CFB inhibitors

Jiangsu Hansoh Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd. and Shanghai Hansoh Biomedical Co. Ltd. have synthesized salts of complement factor B (CFB) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of allergy, asthma, age-related macular degeneration, inflammatory disorders, stroke, Parkinson’s, Crohn’s diseases and hepatic fibrosis, among others.