FDA hands complete response letter to Astellas’ Izervay sNDA

The U.S. FDA issued a complete response letter Nov. 15 for Izervay’s (avacincaptad pegol intravitreal solution, ACP) supplemental NDA, which sought to include positive two-year data for the Astellas Pharma Inc. therapy, previously approved for use in a treatment for geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration.