Freya adds $11.8M for microbial immunotherapies in women’s health

Vaginal microbiome specialist Freya Bioscience ApS has added $11.8 million to its series A, bringing the total for the round to $50 million. Of the additional $11.8 million, $10.4 million comes from the Gates Foundation and is designated for the development of vaginal microbiome-based immunotherapies for treating bacterial vaginosis, a cause of preterm birth and other pregnancy complications.