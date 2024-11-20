BioWorld - Wednesday, November 20, 2024
See today's BioWorld Asia
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Keymed, Platina sign $626M deal for bispecific antibody CM-336

Nov. 19, 2024
By Tamra Sami
No Comments
Keymed Biosciences Co. Ltd. is out-licensing global rights, excluding China, for its bispecific antibody, CM-336, to Platina Medicines Ltd. in a deal worth up to $626 million plus sales royalties.
BioWorld Asia Deals and M&A Cancer Bispecific antibody Asia-Pacific China