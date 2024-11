Biopharma deals October 2024

Biopharma deal value, down for year, surges 72% in October

Biopharma deal activity in October totaled $22.31 billion, marking a 72% jump from $13.01 billion in September. Year-to-date deal values have decreased by 2%, from $175.29 billion during the first 10 months of 2023 to $171.77 billion in the same period this year, positioning 2024 as the second-highest year on record, according to BioWorld.