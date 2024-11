Escient buy’s prescience queried as Incyte pauses urticaria work

Incyte Corp.’s mention of would-be “backup molecules” could bode well for findings yet to roll out with Mas-related G protein-coupled receptor X2 antagonist INCB-000262 in chronic spontaneous urticaria. Meanwhile, though, the news is not good, as Incyte said in a terse press release that it will pause enrollment in the ongoing phase II study with the drug because of in vivo preclinical toxicology findings.