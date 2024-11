Gastrointestinal

RTX-001, an engineered macrophage therapy with hepatic regenerative effects

As a consequence of chronic liver disease progression, severe cirrhosis, decompensation and fibrosis culminates in end-stage liver disease (ESLD). There are no treatment options approved for ESLD, but, among others, regenerative therapies with autologous, nonengineered, pro-regenerative macrophages have shown good tolerability and improved transplant-free survival in the clinical setting.