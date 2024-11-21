BioWorld - Thursday, November 21, 2024
Breaking News: Healing a health divide (that’s long overdue)See today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Cardiovascular

Linoleic acid metabolite reduces atrial arrhythmia by normalizing CaMKII levels

Nov. 21, 2024
No Comments
Researchers from Ohio State University hypothesized that 12,13-diHOME may act by inhibiting the proarrhythmic molecule Ca2+/calmodulin-dependent kinase II (CaMKII).
BioWorld Science Conferences American Heart Association Scientific Sessions Cardiovascular