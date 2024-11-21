BioWorld - Thursday, November 21, 2024
Breaking News: Healing a health divide (that’s long overdue)See today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Cancer

Roche reports CD73 inhibitors for cancer

Nov. 21, 2024
No Comments
A patent from F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. describes bicyclic heterocycle 5'-nucleotidase (CD73) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents