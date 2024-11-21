BioWorld - Thursday, November 21, 2024
Breaking News: Healing a health divide (that’s long overdue)See today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Gastrointestinal

Evotec designs new α4β7 antagonists

Nov. 21, 2024
No Comments
Evotec International GmbH has disclosed integrin α4β7 (LPAM-1) antagonists reported to be useful for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease.
BioWorld Science Gastrointestinal Patents