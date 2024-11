Newamsterdam’s obicetrapib combo nails phase III LDL-C endpoints

“It all comes down to outcomes,” said Michael Davidson, CEO of Newamsterdam Pharma Co. NV, which hailed “robust” and “consistent” data from its phase III study testing a fixed-dose combination of CETP inhibitor obicetrapib plus established anti-cholesterol drug ezetimibe, even as investors focused on a couple of findings that turned up lower than expected, sending shares of the company (NASDAQ:NAMS) down 15.5% to close Nov. 20 at $20.01.