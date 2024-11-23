BioWorld - Saturday, November 23, 2024
Breaking News: Healing a health divide (that’s long overdue)See today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Immuno-oncology

B7-H3/CD28 bispecific antibody enhances T-cell engager immunotherapies

Nov. 22, 2024
No Comments
Researchers from Xencor Inc. described the preclinical characterization of XmAb-808.
BioWorld Science Cancer Bispecific antibody Immuno-oncology