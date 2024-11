Aging

Telomir reports findings with Telomir-1 in aging model

Telomir Pharmaceuticals Inc. has reported preclinical results from evaluation of Telomir-1 in Caenorhabditis elegans, a well-established model for aging studies. Telomir-1 is a novel small molecule designed to lengthen the DNA’s protective telomere caps, which are crucial in the aging process.