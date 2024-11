Endocrine/metabolic

HM-17321, a CRFR2-selective UCN2 analogue with efficacy in models of obesity

Urocortin-2 (UCN2) is a selective corticotropin-releasing factor CRF2 receptor (CRFR2) agonist, which has been previously shown to reduce fat mass while promoting muscle hypertrophy. Hanmi Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. presented the discovery and preclinical characterization of a novel CRFR2-selective UCN2 analogue, HM-17321, being developed for the treatment of obesity.