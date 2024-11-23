BioWorld - Saturday, November 23, 2024
Immuno-oncology

BB-203, a potentially best-in-class anti-PD-L1/anti-VEGF VHH bispecific antibody

Nov. 22, 2024
Bright Biologics LLC reported the discovery and preclinical evaluation of BB-203, an anti-PD-L1/anti-VEGF bispecific antibody (Ab) being developed for the treatment of cancer.
