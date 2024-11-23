BioWorld - Saturday, November 23, 2024
Breaking News: Healing a health divide (that’s long overdue)See today's BioWorld Science
Cancer

GSC-002639 shows antitumor efficacy against PIK3CA-mutant tumors

Nov. 22, 2024
Mutations in the PIK3CA gene are present in about 4% to 36% of cancers such as breast, ovarian, endometrial and colorectal cancer, among others.
