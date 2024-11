Drug design, drug delivery & technologies

‘Evo’ AI can design complete genomes

The development of new machine learning tools like Alphafold and Rfdiffusion has allowed scientists to predict the structure of proteins and design them for drug discovery purposes, among other uses. Now, scientists at the Arc Institute have created Evo, an AI model that generates DNA sequences and estimates their interaction with other molecules at single-nucleotide resolution, scalable to an entire genome.