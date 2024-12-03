BioWorld - Tuesday, December 3, 2024
Albus device detects asthma attacks 5 days early

Dec. 2, 2024
By Shani Alexander
An artificial intelligence-powered contactless monitoring device developed by Albus Health Ltd. can detect signs of asthma attacks in children up to five days before they occur.
