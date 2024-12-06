BioWorld - Friday, December 6, 2024
Other news to note for December 5, 2024

Dec. 5, 2024
Med-tech happenings, including deals and partnerships, grants, preclinical data and other news in brief: Acutus Medical, Arrayus Technologies, Arima Genomics, Aventa Genomics, Avive Solutions, Biognosys, Concertai, Curonix, Gleamer, Ionopticks, Konica Minolta, Lunit, Medtronic, Neogenomics, Spineway, Volpara, Withings, Zynex.
