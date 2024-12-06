BioWorld - Friday, December 6, 2024
Newco News

Renerve raises AU$7M in Australian IPO for nerve repair

Dec. 5, 2024
By Tamra Sami
After raising AU$7 million (US$4.5 million) in is initial public offering on the Australian Securities Exchange last week, Renerve Ltd. is already exploring mainland China for its portfolio of nerve repair and regeneration products.
