52 North raises $6M to advance cancer-focused technologies

Dec. 6, 2024
By Shani Alexander
52 North Health Ltd. raised $6 million in financing to bring its oncology products to the market including the Neutrocheck, a point-of-care device and app which monitors cancer patients at home at risk of developing neutropenic sepsis.
