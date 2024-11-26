BioWorld - Tuesday, November 26, 2024
Cancer

PYX-201 demonstrates antitumor activity across sarcoma subtypes

Nov. 26, 2024
Researchers from Pyxis Oncology Inc. presented preclinical data for PYX-201, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets extra domain B of fibronectin (EDB+FN).
