Cardiovascular

Secretome raises funding for STM-01 in heart failure, cardiomyopathy

Nov. 26, 2024
Secretome Therapeutics Inc. has closed a $20.4 million round of financing to support its development of therapies derived from neonatal cardiac progenitor cells.
