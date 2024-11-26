BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Empyrean Therapeutics acquires TLR2 antagonist from Eos Therapies
Cancer
Empyrean Therapeutics acquires TLR2 antagonist from Eos Therapies
Nov. 26, 2024
Empyrean Therapeutics Inc. has acquired a first-in-class TLR2 antagonist molecule from Eos Therapies Inc. with the aim of treating brain, pancreatic, breast and other hard-to-treat cancers.
BioWorld Science
Deals and M&A
Cancer
Small molecule