BioWorld - Tuesday, November 26, 2024
Breaking News: Healing a health divide (that’s long overdue)See today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Cancer

Empyrean Therapeutics acquires TLR2 antagonist from Eos Therapies

Nov. 26, 2024
No Comments
Empyrean Therapeutics Inc. has acquired a first-in-class TLR2 antagonist molecule from Eos Therapies Inc. with the aim of treating brain, pancreatic, breast and other hard-to-treat cancers.
BioWorld Science Deals and M&A Cancer Small molecule