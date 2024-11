Biomarkers

Loss-of-function variants linked to neurodevelopmental disorder with hypercholanemia

WD repeat domain 83 opposite strand (WDR83OS) encodes the 106-aa (amino acid) protein Asterix, which is a binding partner for CCDC47. More specifically, Asterix heterodimerizes with CCDC47 to form the protein associated with ER translocon (PAT) complex that specifically chaperones large proteins containing transmembrane domains.