BioWorld - Thursday, November 28, 2024
Breaking News: Healing a health divide (that’s long overdue)See today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Cancer

Daewoong Pharmaceutical divulges new POLθ inhibitors

Nov. 26, 2024
No Comments
Daewoong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. has synthesized DNA polymerase θ (POLθ) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents