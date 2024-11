Respiratory

New MRGPRX2 antagonists disclosed in Septurna patent

Septerna Inc. has divulged compounds acting as mas-related G-protein coupled receptor member X2 (MRGPRX2) antagonists reported to be useful for the treatment of asthma, cancer, multiple sclerosis, obesity, osteoarthritis, psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis and ulcerative colitis, among others.