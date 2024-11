Gynecology/obstetrics

Shandong Luye Pharmaceutical discovers new GNRHR antagonists

Shandong Luye Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. has described gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor (GNRHR) antagonists reported to be useful for the treatment of acne, cancer, dysmenorrhea, endometriosis, uterine fibroids (myoma), infertility, precocious puberty and premenstrual syndrome, among others.