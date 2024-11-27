BioWorld - Wednesday, November 27, 2024
Cancer

Frontier Medicines patents new GTPase KRAS mutant inhibitors

Nov. 27, 2024
Frontier Medicines Corp. has disclosed GTPase KRAS (G12C mutant) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
