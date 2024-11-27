BioWorld - Wednesday, November 27, 2024
Cancer

Genesis Therapeutics presents new PI3Kα mutant inhibitors

Nov. 27, 2024
Genesis Therapeutics Inc. has divulged phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase alpha (PI3Kα) (H1047R mutant) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
