Tubulis inks $465M ADC collaboration with Gilead

Dec. 3, 2024
By Nuala Moran
Tubulis GmbH has sealed a potential $465 million option and licensing deal under which it will apply proprietary technologies to discover an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) against a solid tumor target for Gilead Sciences Inc.
