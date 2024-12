Phase Ia interim data in prostate cancer boost Janux stock

Janux Therapeutics Inc. CEO David Campbell said the firm will be talking with the U.S. FDA about “what we may or may not be able to do [in order to get JANX-007] to patients more rapidly,” though he noted that the agency has “primarily been focused on overall survival” in considering prostate cancer drugs, so more work on that endpoint may be required. “We’ll keep that in mind,” he said.