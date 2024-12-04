BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld - Wednesday, December 4, 2024
PYC advances PYC-003 to clinic for polycystic kidney disease
Dec. 3, 2024
By
Tamra Sami
After raising AU$40 million (US$25.9 million) earlier this year to advance lead candidate VP-001 for treating retinitis pigmentosa type 11, PYC Therapeutics is now advancing PYC-003 to the clinic for polycystic kidney disease.
BioWorld
BioWorld Asia
Clinical
Endocrine/metabolic
Obesity
RNAi
FDA