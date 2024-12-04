BioWorld - Wednesday, December 4, 2024
See today's BioWorldSee today's BioWorld Asia
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

PYC advances PYC-003 to clinic for polycystic kidney disease

Dec. 3, 2024
By Tamra Sami
No Comments
After raising AU$40 million (US$25.9 million) earlier this year to advance lead candidate VP-001 for treating retinitis pigmentosa type 11, PYC Therapeutics is now advancing PYC-003 to the clinic for polycystic kidney disease.
BioWorld BioWorld Asia Clinical Endocrine/metabolic Obesity RNAi FDA