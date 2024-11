Kura, Kyowa Kirin to co-develop ziftomenib in $1.49B deal

Kura Oncology Inc. and Kyowa Kirin Co. Ltd. have joined hands in a global strategic collaboration worth $1.49 billion to develop and commercialize ziftomenib, Kura’s selective oral menin inhibitor for treating patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematologic malignancies.