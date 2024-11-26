BioWorld - Tuesday, November 26, 2024
See today's BioWorld Asia
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

NMPA clears Alpha’s oral EGFR-TKI for NSCLC with brain metastases

Nov. 26, 2024
By Marian (YoonJee) Chu
No Comments
China’s drug regulator approved Alpha Biopharma Ltd.’s EGFR tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI), Zorifer (zorifertinib hydrochloride tablets; AZD-3759), as a first-line treatment for EGFR-mutated non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with brain metastases.
BioWorld Asia Regulatory Cancer Neurology/psychiatric Respiratory Small molecule Asia-Pacific China U.S. NMPA