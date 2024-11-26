BioWorld. Link to homepage.
NMPA clears Alpha’s oral EGFR-TKI for NSCLC with brain metastases
Nov. 26, 2024
By
Marian (YoonJee) Chu
China’s drug regulator approved Alpha Biopharma Ltd.’s EGFR tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI), Zorifer (zorifertinib hydrochloride tablets; AZD-3759), as a first-line treatment for EGFR-mutated non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with brain metastases.
